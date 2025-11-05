Bishop Slate

Creator God, whose Church lives beyond the walls of buildings and the boundaries of cities, we ask that you guide our work as the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia moves together through a transition of leadership. We pray for patience in dialogue and wisdom in discernment, that the richness of our diverse voices, from farmland to small town, mountain to downtown, will all be valued and heard. We pray for the person who will be elected as our next Bishop, for Becky, Grant, Karin, and Paul, and for the people of this diocese, so that the work of spreading God’s love in southwestern Virginia and beyond will grow and flourish in the years to come.
In the name of your incarnate son we pray, Amen.
Personal Message from the Standing Committee
With hearts overflowing with joy and gratitude, the Standing Committee of this diocese is delighted to announce a slate of four exceptional candidates to serve as the 7th Bishop of the Diocese of Southwestern Virginia. We offer our deepest thanks and abiding gratitude to our faithful and prayerful Search Committee. We rejoice in the faith, courage, and giftedness of those who have answered God’s call to enter this sacred process of discernment. Thanks be to God for the abundance of grace that continues to bless our diocesan family!
The Candidates
The Rev. Paul Canady
Rector, Christ Episcopal Church
New Bern, NC
The Rev. Karin MacPhail
Rector, St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church
Roanoke, VA
The Very Rev. Becky McDaniel
Rector, Westover Episcopal Church, Charles City, VA
Chaplain, Anna Julia Cooper School, Richmond, VA
The Very Rev. Becky McDaniel
Rector, Westover Episcopal Church
Charles City, VA
Chaplain, Anna Julia Cooper School
Richmond, VA
The Very Rev. Becky McDaniel
Rector, Westover Episcopal Church, Charles City, VA
Chaplain, Anna Julia Cooper School, Richmond, VA
The Very Rev. Grant Stokes
Rector, Trinity Episcopal Church
Portsmouth, VA
The petition period is now closed.
These rules and requirements shall govern the petition process:
- No individual’s Petition will be considered who participated in the process conducted by the Search Committee of the Diocese of Southwestern Virginia and who was not selected for the final slate of nominees approved by the Standing Committee.
- Signatures of Nominations from not fewer than five (5) clergy of the Diocese entitled to vote, and must include representation from each of the five (5) Convocations of the Diocese.
- Signatures of Nominations from not fewer than five(5) lay communicants in good standing of the Diocese, and must include representation from each of the five (5) Convocations of the Diocese. All Members of this Church who for the previous year have been faithful in corporate worship, unless for good cause prevented, and have been faithful in working, praying, and giving for the spread of the Kingdom of God, are to be considered Communicants in Good Standing. — Canon I.17.3 of the Canons of The Episcopal Church
- Signed Consent and Authorization Form from the person being nominated by petition.
- The completed petition must include application materials required of other previously announced candidates. The petition application can be found here.
- All required documentation must be submitted no later than 14 days from today’s date (11/21/2025).
- The Standing Committee of the Diocese of Southwestern Virginia will certify whether petition candidates have met all requirements to be added to the slate of nominees.
We now look to the Transition Committee to continue helping the diocese discern who God is calling to be our next bishop. They have already organized a number of opportunities for you to meet the candidates. Please mark your calendars and RSVP for the following “Meet-and-Greet” events:
Grace Episcopal Church, Lexington – 6:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 6
Westminster Canterbury, Lynchburg – 6:00-8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 7
Christ Episcopal Church, Marion – 6:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 8