Bishop Slate

Personal Message from the Standing Committee

With hearts overflowing with joy and gratitude, the Standing Committee of this diocese is delighted to announce a slate of four exceptional candidates to serve as the 7th Bishop of the Diocese of Southwestern Virginia. We offer our deepest thanks and abiding gratitude to our faithful and prayerful Search Committee. We rejoice in the faith, courage, and giftedness of those who have answered God’s call to enter this sacred process of discernment. Thanks be to God for the abundance of grace that continues to bless our diocesan family!